Spider-Man: Miles Morales teases a Spider-Verse-inspired suit

A new Instagram post by Insomniac Games has revealed a new look at the titular webslinger in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

You can check out the entire Instagram post by the developer just below. An in-game magazine comments on the rise of another wall-crawler in New York City, and on the final page, you can see Miles Morales and Peter Parker swinging through the city together.

The leading publication from Marvel's New York is back with a fresh look and brand-new headlines! Daily Bugle Now dusts off the question: who is this new Spider-Man? #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself Insomniac Games A photo posted by @insomniacgames on Oct 12, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

What's interesting, though, is that Miles Morales is sporting a brand new look in this brief clip. If you're thinking that his outfit looks pretty familiar, that's because it's seemingly styled in the likeness of Miles Morales from the fantastic Into the Spider-Verse movie.

In fact, a Spider-Man suit in the likeness of Spider-Verse's Miles Morales actually leaked online last month in September. PlayStation themselves accidentally revealed the Spider-Verse inspired suit for Miles Morales, which might actually be a pre-order bonus for the game launching next month.

Previously, PlayStation announced there would be two pre-order suits available for Spider-Man: Miles Morales. One outfit was already revealed to be the T.R.A.C.K. suit, but the second outfit hasn't been revealed. Could this Spider-Verse suit for Miles Morales be the second pre-order costume?

Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches next month on November 12, for both the PS4 and PS5. It's supported by several other launch-day gems for Sony's next gen console, including Bluepoint's Demon's Souls remake and Astro's Playroom.

For a complete look at all the other games you can expect to play on Sony's next-gen machine from the jump, head over to our PS5 launch games guide.