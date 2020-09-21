Spider-Man: Miles Morales Into the Spider-Verse suit leaks online

PlayStation appears to have leaked a Spider-Man: Miles Morales suit inspired by the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie based on the same character.

The leak was highlighted by Wallcrawlerfacts over the weekend, wherein the small print at the bottom of PlayStation's official webpage (ha!) for Spider-Man: Miles Morales featured copyright information for an "Into the Spider-Verse suit".

Read more (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) The biggest new games of 2020 (and beyond)

The leak hasn't yet been verified, as PlayStation apparently took the information down soon after it was discovered but, regardless of how much we can trust it, we're almost guaranteed to see some crossover between Insomniac's upcoming PS5 game and Phil Lord and Chris Miller's 2018 animated hit, especially as they're both owned by the same parent company in Sony.

The first revealed alternative suit for Spider-Man: Miles Morales was announced last week following the PS5 showcase, confirming that players who pre-order the Launch Day Edition of the Spider-Man PS4 sequel will receive access to both the T.R.A.C.K. outfit and another that's yet to-be-confirmed.

Could this mystery suit be the Spider-Verse one that appears to have already leaked online? It wouldn't be surprising, but it likely won't be much longer until Insomniac share more soon, especially with Miles Morales scheduled to launch in just under two months' time this November.

For more, here's the latest info on how to secure your PS5 pre-order or watch the video below for our comparisons of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.