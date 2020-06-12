Spider-Man: Miles Morales not a full sequel, but an expanded remaster of 2018's Spider-Man

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a remastered PS5 "expansion" to Insomniac's original web-slinging title of 2018, Sony has confirmed following last night's PlayStation Future of Gaming showcase.

Speaking in a new interview with The Telegraph, Sony Interactive Entertainment EVP head of European Business Simon Rutter described the upcoming PS5 game as an "expansion and an enhancement to" Spider-Man PS4.

“There’s a substantial Miles Morales component, which is the expansion element," explained Rutter, adding that "also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PlayStation 5 technology and features.”

“I think what is very interesting for everyone to see is how familiar games might be to some degree changed through the workings of PlayStation 5.”

This reduced scale would explain why Insomniac is able to target a Holiday 2020 window for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is expect to be a launch title for the PS5 when it releases later this year.

The studio also revealed it was working on a new Ratchet and Clank game for PS5, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, though a release date wasn't given for this second title, which is very much a standalone sequel in Insomniac's beloved platforming franchise.

For more, check out the biggest new games of 2020 on the way, or watch the video below for the first look at Spider-Man: Miles Morales.