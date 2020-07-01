Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 producer says the sequel's art will make the original look "quaint"

According to Into the Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller, the upcoming sequel will be quite the looker. In a tweet shared on Wednesday, the filmmaker said "groundbreaking art techniques" used to develop Into the Spider-Verse 2 will make the original movie like "quaint."

The development of new groundbreaking art techniques being done for the next Spider-Verse movie are already blowing me away. It’s going to make the first movie look quaintJuly 1, 2020

For reference, the first Into the Spider-Verse's art design and animation drew high praise upon release, and the movie still looks incredible two years later. Here's the portion of our review that talks about the art design: "Visually, the film eludes comparisons to anything that’s come before. It’s a pop-art comic come to life, and the zip of its editing and montages recalls the energy of Edgar Wright’s work. Imagine a comic-book panel that’s been rendered in 3D and animated in stop-motion."

It's hard to imagine any animated movie looking so good that it makes Into the Spider-Verse look dated, but Into the Spider-Verse 2 is probably the most likely candidate. After all, famed comic book artist Kris Anka was recently brought in presumably to help with art design.

Sadly, we won't be seeing the currently unnamed Into the Spider-Verse sequel as soon as we originally hoped, due to production complications from the coronavirus pandemic. As of now, it's set to premiere October 7, 2022, but that could change as movie release dates are continuously shuffled in preparation for the eventual reopening of movie theaters.

While Spider-Verse 2 and all of its shiny new art tricks are still a while off, we do have these upcoming movies of 2020 to look forward to.