Green Goblin actor denies rumors he’s returning for Spider-Man 3

Green Goblin will not be making an appearance in Spider-Man 3 , Dane DeHaan has confirmed.

"There’s no truth to those rumors," DeHaan, who played the villain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 , said at a press conference attended by RadioTimes.com . "I don’t even know how that would be pulled off."

DeHaan was part of the Andrew Garfield-led installment of the Spidey franchise, playing Peter Parker’s childhood friend Harry Osborn. After he’s injected with the venom of genetically altered spiders, he turns into the Green Goblin and is responsible for the death of Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy.

The actor continued: "I would certainly love to make some kind of movie like that again. I like making superhero movies or in that kind of world and I’m sure I’ll find myself in that world again. And I have no idea what they’re doing with the Spider-Man movies now, but I don’t really understand a world in which that would be possible."

With the multiverse all but confirmed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, plus Dr Strange’s confirmed role in Spider-Man 3, these rumors weren’t unfounded. Alfred Molina and J.K. Simmons are reprising their roles as Doctor Octopus and J. Jonah Jameson from previous iterations of the franchise and there's been talk of Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone returning as their versions of Spidey and Gwen Stacy .