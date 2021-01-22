MCU multiverse connections will appear "before and after" Doctor Strange 2, says Kevin Feige

According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, connections to the multiverse will appear in the MCU “before and after” Doctor Strange 2.

"The title of the next Doctor Strange movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so that is our biggest clue that that movie will embrace the Multiverse and the madness therein, very directly," Feige said in a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes TV .

"There are, as we always like to do, connections before and after that, which will remain to be seen and discovered. But it seemed appropriate that it would be Doctor Strange that takes that on in the most direct way."

Although Feige doesn’t give much away there, we can hazard a guess that the “before” he refers to is WandaVision and Spider-Man 3 . As for after? That’s anyone’s guess, and we’ll have to wait until 2022 to find out.

We know that Wanda Maximoff (AKA Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen) will make an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , while Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has a role to play in Spider-Man 3. There are multiverse rumours aplenty surrounding Tom Holland’s third outing as Spidey, with Alfred Molina and J.K. Simmons reprising their roles as Doctor Octopus and J. Jonah Jameson from previous iterations of the franchise and rumours of Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone returning as their versions of Spidey and Gwen Stacy .

The currently untitled Spider-Man 3 is due to hit the big screen on December 17, 2021, but WandaVision is streaming now on Disney Plus – check out our WandaVision release schedule to make sure you never miss an episode.