Spider-Man 2's New Game Plus mode has been delayed to 2024, but the patch will come with other "highly requested features"

The long-awaited New Game Plus update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been delayed to "early 2024," but the patch is now set to include a host of other big additions.

"We know players have been eagerly awaiting features such as New Game Plus and audio descriptions, among many more," developer Insomniac says in a tweet. "We have been working vigilantly on these features and require more testing to ensure the quality is up to our standards. We are now targeting early 2024 for the next game update, and we'll have a feature-complete list closer to its release. We've heard your feedback and will be adding some highly requested features, including the ability to change the time of day, swap tendril colors, and replay missions - just to name a few!"

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus was not the subject of a formal announcement from Insomniac before today, but community and marketing director James Stevenson suggested on social media that the update "should be before end of year." Clearly, that hope hasn't worked out, but at least it's still on the way - and with some notable additional features. As Stevenson himself has noted, "game dev isn't simple, nor easy."

Insomniac has had other problems this week, with a hacking group that claimed to have breached the studio's security now threatening to leak details about Marvel's Wolverine. For its part, parent company Sony says it is "currently investigating this situation."

One thing we do already know about Marvel's Wolverine is that it's set to take place in the same universe as Marvel's Spider-Man 2.