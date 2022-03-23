Sony gearing up for more PS5 restocks today

PS5 Restocks have been decent this month, with quite a few drops happening from many big retailers. Most of these drops have been coming from Sonys Playstation Direct service, with two PS5 restocks in the bag already this month and another landing today.

Today (23rd March) is the lucky day for any of you who have received an invitation from Playstation Direct. If you haven't already checked your emails, check them now because you may have missed out on an opportunity to get your hands on ever-elusive PS5.

This is Sony's third invitation to PS5 restock this month, making them the most consistent at offering more consoles. If you haven't already signed up, we highly recommend doing so now, as you never know when you could receive an email. Additionally, you don't need to pay a subscription fee, something that has become a trend with many major retailers in the latest PS5 stock drops. To be invited from PlayStation Direct, you need to register with them via your PSN account.

Last week we saw Walmart and Best Buy offer up more PS5 restocks which sold out quickly to no surprise. These consoles were reserved for customers who are signed up for their subscription services, a standard for most major retailers. However, rumours have suggested that Best Buy will be restocking on more consoles in-store this week, so we'd recommend visiting any stores local to you for a chance to get a PS5.

Lastly, we have Amazon, who have been known to hold restocks on the last week of the month, so expect a drop for them any time this week or next. Amazon also confirmed that more drops were coming in the previous restock, so we can expect a restock coming soon. This restock will be for Prime Members only, so if you have been hoping to grab a console from Amazon, you'll need to get yourself a subscription to their Prime.

Which PS5 should you buy?

The PS5 launch gave gamers the choice of two consoles, the Digital version and Disk version. Both consoles perform exactly the same. The specs on both the digital and disk version are AMD Zen 2-based CPU, the same 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit memory, and the same 825GB SSD.

If you've got quite the selection of PS4 disks then this PS5 is for you. The PS5 is backwards compatible with PS4 disks, making is easier for you to play any games you love from the pervious gen.

PS5 Digital | $399.99 at Amazon If you've got more digital copies of games, this version is for you. This is a fully digital console, allowing you to download any game straight to your console via the PS Store.

Our PS5 restock top tips

1) Sign up to PlayStation Direct PlayStation Direct has been rolling out restocks this month like no other, and we can urge you enough to sign up. You never know when you will receive the invitation code, but what the harm in registering. You never know what can happen

2) Follow Social Media accounts Many people have found success at getting a PS5 from following social media accounts who are dedicated to posting any news or speculation on any possible console drops, and many of them are pretty accurate. Following them puts you ahead of the curve when trying to secure a console.

3) Get a membership It's becoming increasing unlikely that you'll be able to get yourself a PS5 from one of the major retailers without a subscription now. If you've got the budget, we recommend considering signing up for one.

Check for PS5 restocks

