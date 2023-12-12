Somehow, Xbox boss Phil Spencer found time to get his Diablo 4 character to level 100

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has shared his Diablo 4 character after hitting level 100 during Season 2.

Spencer makes no secret of his personal gaming habits, but I have to say that I'm impressed that he found the time in between running a massive company to grind all the way to level 100 during Diablo 4 Season 2. In a tweet early this morning, Spencer acknowledged that his character was "nowhere near" the most powerful out there, but that it was "really nice to level my first 100 character in Season 2."

Nowhere near the most powerful Diablo 4 character out there but it was really nice to level my first 100 character in Season 2. My poison shred Druid is a blast to play. @Diablo And thanks to https://t.co/vxZI9HY9fX for great build advice. #DiabloIV pic.twitter.com/SHheI72CXGDecember 12, 2023 See more

Spencer's opted for a mean-looking "poison shred Druid," which he said was "a blast to play," even if it sounds like he had a bit of help with the build. I'm no Diablo 4 endgame expert, but it's certainly an impressive-looking outfit - there's what looks like a gem upgrade missing, but given the strength of the upgrades on everything else, I'll give Spencer a pass on this one.

Personally, my favorite detail is Spencer's character's name - XBOCHSPIII is an amusingly gothic twist on his Twitter handle, XboxP3 - followed shortly after by the sheer amount of green dye that he appears to have drenched himself in, ensuring he lives up to the theme of that poison build.

Given that a significant portion of the Diablo 4 player base will likely never hit level 100, I've also got to give Spencer props. I'd have assumed that the amount of time he spends on traveling alone would get in the way of the grind, and that's before you account for the sheer amount of meetings that I can only assume a Microsoft exec would end up in. Presumably, some kind of portable console like a Steam Deck or ROG Ally is involved, but I still question where he's finding the time - is Spencer sitting on calls with Satya Nadella with Diablo 4 on a second screen?