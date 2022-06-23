Some of our favorite Nintendo Switch accessories are up to 60% off right now

Nintendo Switch deals are offering up to 60% off some of our favorite accessories right now, with big savings on cases, controllers, charging solutions, and headsets across a range of retailers. With so many gadgets and gizmos flying around, then, we've handpicked some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on sale right now.

The headline offer here is a $60 discount on the Razer Barracuda X. This is our favorite headset for the Switch, and it's down to just $39.99 (opens in new tab) on clearance at Best Buy (was $99.99). That's well over half off - and particularly good value if you're a fan of the Quartz pink design. This is one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen on this particular set of cups, but it might not stick to the shelves for long.

You'll also find a massive discount on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at Walmart. You can pick up the $69.99 gamepad for just $39.91 today (opens in new tab) - that's the lowest price we've seen in a long time. This offer does come from a third party seller, so if you're on the hunt for other Nintendo Switch deals on controllers, we'd also point you towards this $18 discount on the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller. You're getting our favorite budget gamepad for just $36.99 (was $54.99) (opens in new tab) - within $2 of a record low price.

You'll find all these offers just below, and plenty more Nintendo Switch deals further down the page.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals

(opens in new tab) Mumba Case for Nintendo Switch | $39.99 $11.96 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $28.03 - We get it, some people aren't case people. However, the Mumba case keeps your Nintendo Switch protected without all the faff of a clamshell carrier - and it's down to just $11.96 at Walmart right now. This is one of our favorite Nintendo Switch cases (opens in new tab), so value is skyrocketing here.



(opens in new tab) Hori Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charge Stand | $34.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - If you're tired of juggling multiple Joy-Con, keeping each one juiced up and ready to go, the Hori Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charge stand offers up a nicely affordable solution. You're saving $5 on this Nintendo Switch accessory at Amazon right now, with the stand coming in at just under $30.



(opens in new tab) PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller | $54.99 $36.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $18 - Animal Crossing fans rejoice - this Timmy and Tommy Nook wireless controller from PowerA is nearly $20 off at Amazon - and it's our top pick for a budget Nintendo Switch controller (opens in new tab). We've only ever seen a lower price once - back in March - and that was only $2 cheaper than this offer.



(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda X Wireless gaming headset | $99.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - The Razer Barracuda X is our favorite Nintendo Switch headset (opens in new tab), and it's down to an incredible $39.99 at Best Buy (in the Quartz colorway) right now - 60% off. That's a stunning offer and a brand new record low price - making this set of cups even better value for money than usual.



(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $69.99 $39.91 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Not only is this a solid $20 discount, but this is also the lowest price we've seen on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller in recent memory. Previous Nintendo Switch deals only ever dropped that price down to $59.99, or $49.99 during larger sales events. This offer does come from a third party seller, though.



More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

If the offers above don't quite suit, there's plenty more where they came from. We're rounding up all the latest Nintendo Switch deals on more gadgets just below.

For a cheaper console, be sure to check out all the latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals. Or take a look at the Nintendo Switch OLED stock landscape. We're also getting you prepped for this year's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals as well.