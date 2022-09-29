Skyrim gets another re-release with the Anniversary Edition landing on Nintendo Switch

The year is 2022 and there is a brand new Skyrim release.

Earlier today on September 29, Nintendo and Bethesda announced that Skyrim Anniversary Edition would be out on the Nintendo Switch with immediate effect. Just in case you don't already own enough copies of Skyrim, now you can play the complete version of the 2011 RPG on the go, wherever you want.

New quests, foes, weapons and more await you in Tamriel – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is out now on #NintendoSwitch!Upgrade now, or buy the complete bundle: https://t.co/n3sIScx24X pic.twitter.com/av4OzFq4X1September 29, 2022 See more

For Skyrim Anniversary Edition on the Switch, the base price of the game appears to be $49.99/£49.99, just as it is on other platforms. Thankfully though, there's an upgrade option if you already own a copy of Skyrim on Nintendo's handheld device, granting existing players access to all the new content.

Speaking of, the bonus of Skyrim Anniversary Edition's fishing is a new draw, as it was when the edition launched late last year for console and PC platforms in 2021. There's also the brand new survival mode though, which should prove a challenge to seasoned veterans of the RPG, as well as several new side quests.

We've known the Anniversary Edition of Skyrim was coming to the Switch for a fair while, thanks to leaks earlier this year. Back in May, a ratings board leaked the Switch version, and the exact same thing occurred again with another ratings board just earlier this month in September.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition's launch on the Switch isn't a big surprise then, but at least there's the added option of upgrading existing copies to get immediate access to all-new content. Maybe this can tide us over until Starfield's delayed launch next year in 2023.

