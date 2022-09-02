Skyrim Anniversary Edition has once again been rated for Nintendo Switch

Skyrim Anniversary Edition has been rated for Switch... again.

It's been a fair few years since The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim first launched, 11 to be exact, and in that time, it's appeared in some form on every modern gaming platform known to man. Chances are, by now, you've probably played it, but if you're hoping to experience the most robust version on Switch, then you could be in luck.

As reported by Nintendo Life (opens in new tab), Skyrim Anniversary Edition has now received a classification rating in Europe by the PEGI ratings board. This, of course, isn't the first time we've seen this edition rated for Nintendo's console. Back in May, an image briefly emerged online of a separate Skyrim Anniversary Edition rating, this time in Taiwan. Add this to the newly discovered European rating, and it's a pretty safe bet that the Anniversary Edition will be making its way to Switch at some point in the future.

This souped-up version originally launched back in November of last year on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, but Nintendo fans were sadly left out of the action. If the game does see a Switch release, players can look forward to a decade worth of extra content added to what's already a ginormous adventure. Bulking out the base game are three expansions, Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn, as well as a wealth of Creation Club mod content, both new and previously released, and last but not least, a new fishing system.

While Skyrim did see a release on Switch in 2017, and on other platforms, players have been able to upgrade for a reduced cost. Let's hope this option will also be extended to Nintendo fans if the Anniversary Edition does finally get released on the handheld console.

