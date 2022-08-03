She-Hulk premiere delay pushes the series to Thursdays

Disney Plus has moved the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at law to August 18, 2022, rather than the initially planned date of August 17.

No big deal: this just means that new episodes of Marvel's latest nine-episode limited series will stream weekly on Thursdays, rather than Wednesdays. The official She-Hulk Twitter account confirmed the change (opens in new tab) with a 20-second teaser containing previously released clips that show Jennifer Walters kicking ass and strutting her Amazonian Hulk stuff.

The highly anticipated new series stars Tatiana Maslany as everyday anonymous lawyer Jennifer Walters who reluctantly becomes a superhero after accidentally taking in her cousin Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) gamma-irradiated blood. The show also stars Benedict Wong, Tim Roth, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Jameela Jamil as villain Titania. Charlie Cox's Daredevil also makes an appearance (something head writer Jessica Gao couldn't believe they made happen.)

Much like her comic book counterpart, the live-action She-Hulk breaks the fourth wall and gets meta, even poking fun at Marvel's penchant for cameos in the newest trailer. The She-Hulk team previously told Total Film that they "talked a lot about Fleabag," which is evident by the way Jennifer turns her head to speak directly to the camera throughout the trailer. It makes sense: Phoebe Waller-Bridge's self-referential comedy focused on a woman tackling her thirties – and Jennifer is doing the same thing, although now with an even more complex set of problems that stems from being green.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres August 18 exclusively on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of every new Marvel movie and TV show that you need to know about.