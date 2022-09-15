Another She-Hulk episode, another free comic book – here's where to find the latest QR code

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5.

She-Hulk episode 5 features a whole bunch of fun Easter Eggs, including a nod to an X-Men character, a Deadpool reference, and an exciting Daredevil tease. There's also a hidden QR code that leads viewers who scan it to a free comic.

The eagle-eyed among us noticed the code during a scene involving Jen Walters' best pal Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and their colleague Augustus 'Pug' Pugliese (Josh Segarra). In it, the duo rock up to a bubble tea café in the hope of buying two pairs of the coveted Iron Man Three sneakers, because Pug had been informed by his "drip broker" that the shop was merely a front for an underground fashion dealership.

Their plan doesn't quite work out – but while Pug and Nikki walk away from the café empty-handed, viewers don't have to suffer the same fate. If you scan the QR code that's visible when the twosome walk into the shop, you gain access to 'She-Hulk (2004) #10' (opens in new tab), which appropriately centers on the titular hero's conflict with Titania.

Given that She-Hulk episode 1 led fans to 1979's 'Savage She-Hulk #1', episode 2 pointed them in the direction of 'She-Hulk (2004) #1', it seems safe to assume there will be more as the show carries on. These codes are swiftly becoming as common place as post-credit scenes, huh? Moon Knight snuck in several QR codes throughout its six-episode run, starting with 'Werewolf By Night' which directly inspired the Oscar Isaac-led show. Ms. Marvel did the same, linking viewers to 'Ms. Marvel (2014) #1', the titular character's first issue of her solo series, so it's no surprise that She-Hulk is following suit.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to continue next Thursday (September 22) on Disney Plus.