She-Hulk episode 5 teases a major Marvel appearance next episode

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for She-Hulk episode 5! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

She-Hulk episode 5 has finally teased the reappearance of a major Marvel character: Daredevil is coming soon. The Man Without Fear's eventual role in the show has been known for a while now, but the latest installment hints that the character will be arriving sooner rather than later.

In the episode, Pug and Nikki are on the hunt for some new clothes for Jennifer. Their quest takes them to a bespoke designer named Luke who makes outfits specifically for superheroes. When Jen arrives to claim her new clothes, Luke notices some headgear that's been left out in the shop and quickly puts it away. Look closely, though, and you'll see the accessory is very familiar indeed: it's Daredevil's cowl, although yellow rather than red.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

A recent She-Hulk trailer has revealed more about Matt Murdock's part in the show, with Charlie Cox once again returning to the role. In the footage, Matt gives Jen advice on being a superhero and a lawyer – something he has a lot of experience with, of course.

Cox's Daredevil made his reentry to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he'll be back again in the upcoming Hawkeye spin-off Echo – also starring Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin – and he's even getting his own 18 episode revival show on Disney Plus.

We won't have long to wait to see more of Daredevil, either. She-Hulk drops a new episode on Disney Plus weekly – check out our She-Hulk release schedule to find out exactly when episode 6 drops in your time zone. In the meantime, see our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else coming soon from the MCU.