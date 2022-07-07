Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in new Marvel series Echo

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have joined the cast of Marvel's forthcoming Hawkeye (opens in new tab) spin-off Echo.

Cox and D'Onofrio played Daredevil/Matt Murdoch and The Kingpin respectively in Netflix's 2015 series, prior to the Disney Plus-ification of Marvel Studios. Cox made a brief appearance as Murdoch in Spider-Man: No Way Home, acting as Peter Parker's lawyer in an attempt to get him out of the legal mess that Mysterio created for him.

D'Onofrio's Kingpin would go on to become the villain in the limited series Hawkeye, becoming the main adversary of both Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Maya Lopez aka Echo (Alaqua Cox). Though Echo starts off as something of a villain herself in Hawkeye, she eventually comes to realize that Clint is not the enemy. Her mission to avenge her father's death will more than likely pick back up in Echo, a new eight-episode limited series from showrunner Marion Dayre.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, (opens in new tab) the new series will include a plotline in which Daredevil goes out in search of a former ally. Podcast The Weekly Planet has also reported that said ally is Jessica Jones, a superhero who had a Netflix series of her own starring Krysten Ritter. Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and the Punisher also headlined their own Netflix series – and it's possible that Marvel might be finally bringing them back to the MCU.

Per Marvel Studios, Echo follows Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) whose New York City gang-leader past catches up with her after she returns to her hometown. Maya must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American Roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

Though there has been no set release date, Echo is currently filming in Atlanta. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming in 2022 and beyond and our round-up of every forthcoming project in Marvel Phase 4.