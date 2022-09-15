She-Hulk episode 5 credits make the MCU's first references to [SPOILERS]

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk episode 5. If you have not watched the episode yet, turn back now!

She-Hulk episode 5 features a bunch of nods to existing MCU characters, from Thor and Doctor Strange namedrops to *that* exciting Daredevil tease. It also referenced a trio of superheroes who haven't technically been introduced into the Marvel-owned franchise before: Deadpool, X-Men's Cyclops, and Fantastic Four's The Thing.

First, some context: In 'Mean, Green, and Straight Poured Into Those Jeans', Jen Walters' colleague Pug (Josh Segarra) asks Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) to tag along as he goes to pick up a couple of pairs of coveted sneakers, the Iron Man Threes. The duo's venture doesn't go as planned but the episode's credits sequence imagines what it'd look like if it had, and depicts illustrated versions of Pug and Nikki ogling over some Tony Stark-inspired shoes.

In the background, there are plenty of other themed trainers to spot, though. There are Captain Marvel ones, a Black Panther pair, Moon Knight ones, and another set based on Vision's comic-book look. But we're most interested in the red and black pair to the right of Nikki's head, which clearly feature Wade Wilson's Merc with a Mouth, the orange and blue pair that take on Ben Grimm's rock-like appearance, and the blue and yellow below two shelves below those, which boast straps that look just like Scott Summers' iconic visor.

This isn't the first time She-Hulk has made reference to the X-Men, who will likely be seen in the MCU very soon now that Marvel own the rights to the former Fox properties. Episode 2 suggested that Wolverine exists within the same world as Jen (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) – though it didn't mention him by name. In a news article headline, he's simply known as a man with metal claws getting into a bar brawl.

Deadpool 3 is already in development and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently confirmed at D23 that WandaVision's Matt Shakman will direct its upcoming Fantastic Four movie. So think of the above as a soft launch.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to continue next Thursday (September 22) on Disney Plus. To ensure you don't miss an episode, check out our She-Hulk release schedule, or work out where the show fits within the MCU with our Marvel timeline.