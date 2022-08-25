She-Hulk episode 2 might have just set up a major new Hulk storyline

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for She-Hulk episode 2. Turn back now if you have not seen the latest installment in the MCU show on Disney Plus.

She-Hulk has set up an exciting new storyline for Bruce Banner in the MCU. At the end of episode 2, Jen calls Bruce to quiz him on whether she should take on the Abomination case at her new law firm. When Jen asks him if he's coming to LA any time soon, the camera pans out to show that he' actually aboard a spaceship… in, well, space.

While we don't get any specific clues as to where he's heading, it seems like he's on the same ship that intercepted him and Jen on their road trip months prior. At the time, Bruce confirmed it was a vessel from Sakaar, the planet where he had been holed up as the Hulk for two years of his life in Thor: Ragnarok.

It's not yet clear what the Sakaarans want with him, but the answers might lie in the comics. One theory suggests She-Hulk could be setting up the World War Hulk storyline, which takes place directly after Planet Hulk. In the comics, Bruce has been banished to live on Sakaar for several years by the Illuminati (who were introduced to the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

While on the planet, he fell in love, married, and was expecting a son with his pregnant partner. However, his time on Sakaar ends in tragedy when a massive explosion kills his wife and many other citizens. In the aftermath, Hulk returns to Earth more powerful than ever to wage war on the Illuminati for their part in the deaths in World War Hulk.

(Image credit: Disney Plus / Marvel)

Now we know Hulk is on his way back to Sakaar, it's not out of the realm of possibility that a live-action adaptation of this storyline is on its way. As one fan speculated on Twitter (opens in new tab): "I expect Marvel Studios to announce a World War Hulk movie now at D23."

Of course, there's not been any confirmation about where Hulk is heading yet from Marvel. She-Hulk director Kat Coiro told Marvel.com (opens in new tab) that "the point of that [scene] was always to have people's jaws drop and tune into the next episode."

Those waiting for an explanation on next week's episode will be left disappointed, according to head writer Jessica Gao. "We don't explain it, because it's a She-Hulk show," she told the publication. Although she did tease there's plenty about Hulk's time in Sakaar that we don't know about, explaining viewers have only ever seen "a little sliver of what he was up to".

While we wait for more news on Hulk's future, check out our guide to all of the other confirmed Marvel movies and shows on the way as we enter the Multiverse Saga.