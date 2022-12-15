Shawn Levy is going to "work his ass off" to make sure his Star Wars movie gets made

Stranger Things and Free Guy director Shawn Levy has given a promising update on his potential new Star Wars movie – despite the franchise’s recent cinematic uncertainty.

"I'm very aware of the ratio of filmmakers who get to the starting line," Levy told Collider (opens in new tab), referring to those who have tried (and failed) to get a Star Wars movie off the ground. "But here's my attitude: I have this golden ticket into a galaxy far away, and I'm going to devote myself to developing a screenplay that gives me the privilege of making this movie."

Levy added, "I don't attach to things because it looks good in a trade announcement. I attach to things that I intend to make. And you better believe I'm not going to squander this juiciest of opportunities. I'm going to work my ass off. But first, I got to work my ass off on making Deadpool."

Star Wars has had a potted history of projects post-Skywalker Saga. A Rian Johnson trilogy has been mooted for some time, but showing no signs of progress; Patty Jenkins recently cleared up doubts over her Rogue Squadron movie, and Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie doesn’t yet have an official release date. On top of that, JD Dillard's Star Wars project was canceled in November.



As mentioned, Levy is pretty busy before he heads to a galaxy far, far away. He’s all set to helm Deadpool 3, with Ryan Reynolds making his MCU debut as the Merc with a Mouth. Reynolds will be joined by his long-time frenemy Hugh Jackman, reprising his role as Wolverine for the first time since Logan.

Levy has also told Collider that the threequel won’t tiptoe around the violence, despite now falling under the Disney umbrella.

"It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul," Levy said. "And the violence is in your face and hardcore. It’s very much a Deadpool movie."

