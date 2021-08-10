Shang-Chi runtime revealed by US cinema chain

The Shang-Chi runtime has been revealed, and Marvel's next origins story tops the two-hour mark.

As revealed by US cinema chain Cinemark's new listing for the movie, Shang-Chi has been given a PG-13 rating (standard for a Marvel movie) and will be 2 hours 12 minutes in length.

That puts it on par with X-Men: First Class (not MCU, mind), longer than Doctor Strange by two minutes, and shorter than Captain America: The Winter Soldier by four minutes. Shang-Chi will not quite be the longest MCU origins story, being beaten by Black Panther and The Incredible Huk, which both have runtimes of 2 hours 15 minutes. Of course, that's nothing compared to the 3 hours 2 minutes of Avengers: Endgame.

Shang-Chi has a lot to pack into its runtime. Not only are we going to be introduced to the title hero, played by Simu Liu, but also the character's father, the villainous leader of the Ten Rings, The Mandarin, portrayed by Tony Leung. Other new cast members of the MCU include Akwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Fala Chen.

Then there's the matter of Doctor Strange's sidekick Wong, played by Benedict Wong, and Hulk villain Abomination both showing up to fight in some sort of tournament. There's also word that Jade Xu, who played a Widow in Black Widow, could show up. That's quite the MCU crossover, especially as Abomination is expected to appear in the upcoming Disney Plus series She-Hulk.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to arrive in theaters on September 3. While we wait, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to Marvel Phase 4.