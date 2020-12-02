Sex Education season 3 first look pictures revealed

Sex Education season 3 is on its way. The new series began production in September 2020, but now we’ve got our first proper look at some action from the set, courtesy of Tanya Lou Reynolds, who plays Lily in the show.

The comedy series stars Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson as mother and son, with Anderson’s character a sex therapist. Check out the pictures from the set, posted to Netflix UK’s Twitter account, below.

YOUR FIRST LOOK AT LIFE ON THE SET OF SEX EDUCATION S3 👀📷 by Tanya Lou Reynolds (aka Lily). pic.twitter.com/zEFCwMSpqwDecember 1, 2020

The first picture shows Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric Effiong, with the caption “18th September – Ncuti learning lines on an excellent sofa.” The second photo features Ola actor Patricia Allison, captioned “14th September – Trish when it was sunny," and the final message from Reynolds states: “Hey, I’m Tanya Reynolds and I play Lily in Sex Education. I like to take photographs while we are waiting on set. I wanted to share some with you from behind the scenes of season 3. More to come as film develops… Be safe little aliens xxx”

Netflix previously shared a video of the cast preparing to start production on the third season.

🍆 NEWS 🍆: Sex Education S3 is officially in production pic.twitter.com/dj1pqdHqauSeptember 9, 2020

Season 3 is introducing Jason Isaacs to the cast as Peter Groff, the older brother of Headmaster Groff (Alistair Petrie). Jemima Kirke and Dua Saleh are also both joining the cast, with Kirke as the new headmistress and Saleh as a student.

We might have to wait a while longer for Sex Education season 3 to return to our screens, especially as it seems unlikely for the episodes to be finished in time for the usual January release slot. Until then, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows available to stream now.