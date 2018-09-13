Search between a covered bridge, waterfall, and the 9th green - Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 Challenge

For one of the Season 5 Week 10 Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges you need to search between a covered bridge, waterfall, and the 9th green to track down the hidden Battle Stars. It doesn't take a Fortnite expert to work out that the 9th green is going to be found at Lazy Links, so you just need to find a nearby covered bridge and waterfall then triangulate a location between the three of them to determine where to look. Helpfully, we've already done that and highlighted the precise location you need to head to and claim your reward.

We already know where Lazy Links is, and the 9th green can be found to the northeast of the course. Head to G2 on the map, in the marked area between the golf course and the river, and look for a group of trees.

As you close in, you'll spot a small hut amongst the trees so aim towards that. Stay on your toes, as there are plenty of chests and weapon floor spawns in the surrounding area.

When you land, look for a patch of dirt next to the small hut and run over to it, where the Battle Stars should pop up for you to collect. It's probably best to head away from Lazy Links at this point, as any players coming from that direction will no doubt be stocked up with weapons already.

