Schitt’s Creek is leaving Netflix – but here’s how you can still stream it

Best wishes and warmest regards, Schitt’s Creek. All six seasons of the comedy will be officially leaving Netflix on October 3 after becoming one of the streamer’s most-watched comedies.

However, before you start fretting over how you’ll get your "Ew, David" fix, its destination has already been confirmed. The multi-Emmy Award-winning show will be heading to Disney-owned Hulu from early October.

Sharing the update, Hulu president Joe Earley revealed their excitement over the acquisition. He said: "Based on the number of Schitt’s Creek GIFs we Slack every day, it’s no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, 'Daviiid' and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt’s Creek to Hulu.

"We can’t wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers," Earley continued. "We know they’ll fit in nicely." Currently, there has been no announcement over if the show will be leaving UK Netflix as well – but we’ll keep you up to date with any news on that.

For those unaware, the series was created by Eugene and Dan Levy, who also play Johnny and David Rose in the show, respectively. Alongside Moira (Catherine O’Hara) and Alexis (Annie Murphy), we follow the Rose family as they lose all of their money and are forced to live in a motel.

Schitt’s Creek initially ran for six seasons on Canadian channels CBC and Pop TV. However, internationally, it garnered popularity via Netflix. Dan Levy will still have a tie to Netflix despite the news, as he’s inked an overall deal with the streaming service to create new series and films.

