Scarlett Johansson is "done" with Marvel movies

Scarlett Johansson says she's done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a decade plus tenure as Black Widow.

"I’m done," Johansson told Gwyneth Paltrow on her episode of the Goop Podcast (via Variety (opens in new tab)). "Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience."

Johansson first played Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2 and reprised her role for the last time in 2021's Black Widow, a standalone film that explored Natasha's origins as a trained Russian assassin as well as her relationship with her sister Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh).

The film had a hybrid release, debuting in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access simultaneously, and Johansson then sued Disney for what she says was a breach of her contract. The suit was eventually settled, and Johansson will still star in a Tower of Terror film for Disney.

Paltrow, who plays Pepper Potts, the assistant-turned-significant other to Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, also said that she was done with the MCU, but, "I didn't die so they can always ask me." Johansson joked, "I think you may come back at some point. 100% that’s happening. I can see it. They’re never gonna let you go. Break out that wig, baby."

