Scarlett Johansson addresses MCU return rumors – and has her own hilarious idea for a Black Widow comeback

Scarlett Johansson has addressed the rumors about Black Widow's potential return to the MCU – and she has her own idea about how her character, who met an untimely end in Avengers: Endgame, could make a comeback in the franchise.

When asked about the rumors – started by a recent Variety report that "there have been talks to bring back the original gang for an Avengers movie" – and whether there was "a loophole" for her to return, Johansson told Today , "I feel like that's kind of the end, right? Like, can you come back? Could it be, like, a vampire version of the character? Because I'm here for that. Like, a zombie version, maybe?"

Johansson also said that work was being done to "polish up" the script for her upcoming Tower of Terror movie, commenting that the film, based on the Disney theme park ride of the same name, was a "massive undertaking".

The actor played Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow, for over a decade, making her first appearance in the MCU in 2010's Iron Man 2. She also starred in the Avengers movies, as well as her own solo movie in 2021 alongside Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour.

Rumors about a comeback for the OG Avengers were also recently shot down by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige – although he did confirm that he was still working with Johansson on another mysterious, non-Black Widow project.

