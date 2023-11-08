Kevin Feige shuts down OG Avengers rumors, but confirms Scarlett Johansson's upcoming MCU project is still happening

Kevin Feige has addressed rumors that the original Avengers could be returning for another movie – and shot them down faster than you can say 'Thanos.'

"We did not discuss that, is the truth," Feige told ET on the red carpet at The Marvels premiere (around the 4:18 mark). "We're doing a project with Scarlett. I love Robert, he's a part of the family, but in terms of returning? We'll have to see."

Variety recently reported that "there have been talks to bring back the original gang for an Avengers movie," but Feige claimed not to have heard these rumors when questioned by ET. It's bad news for Iron Man fans, then, if Tony Stark actor Robert Downey Jr. has no plans to return.

On the flip side, this is a promising update on Scarlett Johansson's mysterious Marvel project, which was first announced back in 2021. With news on the project – or even the nature of it – remaining few and far between, it's encouraging to know it's still in the pipeline. All we know so far is that Johansson will be producing rather than acting – and it's not related to Black Widow.

Next up for the MCU, though, is The Marvels. The Captain Marvel sequel sees Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) flung together when they suddenly start switching places with each other every time they use their powers.

The Marvels swoops onto the big screen on November 10. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.