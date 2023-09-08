New time-themed Saw X poster hints at a horror movie full of flesh-backs

A new Saw X poster is here – and it teases that the tenth chapter "cuts through time", which we can only assume means it'll be chock-full of flashbacks.

Hardly a surprise, granted, given the fact that Tobin Bell's John Kramer appears in the official trailer and well, he died back in Saw III but it's still interesting to see the franchise focus so heavily on the past.

In typical Saw style, the latest promos are fairly simple, showing only an Aztec calendar which is adorned with hieroglyphics and symbols from the long-running series; such as Amanda's reverse bear trap, Adam's 'play me' recorder, and Billy the puppet. That in itself suggests that the new film will be super retrospective. Considering that, Bell's return, and the unexpected comeback of Shawnee Smith's Amanda in the teaser, you can color us intrigued.

Recordar es vivir: Relive the #Saw legacy. #SawX - in theaters #SawTenber 29. pic.twitter.com/3ybM4knymySeptember 7, 2023 See more

"We've learned, one way or another, that John Kramer as played by Tobin Bell is what it's all about," Kevin Greutert recently told SFX magazine, which adds fuel to that theory. "This was an opportunity to really focus on him and his story and a really key incident that happens in his life. So it led us to a story that is, surprisingly, pretty emotional compared to the other Saw movies.

"Not that there isn't emotion in the other ones, but it's mostly the emotion of fear. There's other stuff in this one. There's hope and there's hope destroyed. People will really be surprised because, as good as the trailer is, it doesn't convey a lot of what the actual film is."

