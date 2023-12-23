Saw producer already has an idea for the next movie – and addresses whether we will get a sequel to spin-off Spiral

Although Saw 11 is fast approaching, we still don’t know what the movie will entail Luckily, in a new interview with SFX magazine, the producers reveal they've got some big ideas that will tie up a few X-shaped loose ends.

"Cecilia is still alive," producer Oren Koules says to SFX in the new issue, which features Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa on the cover, "and Tobin and Shawnee are in a foreign country still. So that, to me, would be the natural place to take at least the next one."

In Saw X, we saw a cancer-ridden John Kramer (AKA the Jigsaw Killer) travel to Mexico in search of a miracle cure promised by so-called doctor Cecilia. However, when he discovers that the procedure is fraudulent, he takes revenge on the con artists the only way he knows how. It would make sense to continue the story right where Saw X left off as Kramer’s work in Mexico isn't quite finished with his most evil opponent to date presumably still alive.

In terms of the franchise timeline, it may also be wise to set Saw 11 right after Saw X, which takes place between Saw and Saw 2, as Kramer actually dies in Saw 3, making it impossible for him to appear in any movie set after that time. However, since the cast has not yet been announced for the upcoming movie, Kramer, played by Tobin Bell, may not appear at all.

If Bell chooses not to return to the franchise again, could Saw 11 be the long-awaited sequel to the 2021 Saw spin-off Spiral? That seems unlikely as later in the interview, producer Mark Burg touched on the possibility of another Spiral movie. "Maybe one day we’ll come back to doing a sequel," says Burg. "Chris Rock would love to do one, but our focus, because of the success and the response to Saw X, is Saw 11."

Saw X is available to rent on Prime Video. Saw 11 will be released in September 2024.

