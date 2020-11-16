Save up to $700 on the best Samsung QLED 4K TV deals we've seen for weeks

A 4K TV deal on a bigger and better screen is the perfect companion to the PS5 and Xbox Series X. And with the new consoles rolling out onto the market, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the best deals we've ever seen on some of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X . Amazon is currently offering some fantastic deals on Samsung's line of QLED TVs, with discounts up to $700 depending on which size best fits your gaming setup.

The prices on the 55-inch and 75-inch models specifically are the best we've ever seen on the TVs, while the discount on the 65-inch version is the best we've seen since July. In other words, this is probably the best shot you're going to get for a while at some new TVs that are perfect to start a new generation with.

Samsung's QLED tech produces a remarkably vibrant and detailed 4K HDR picture with minimal input lag, which makes it a perfect pick for gaming. Another plus in that department is how QLED doesn't suffer from the same image burn-in concerns as comparable OLED models, so you don't have to worry about menu screens or user interface elements that stay up too long leaving a ghost image on your television. These displays all punch way above their weight even at full sticker price, and with these discounts in effect, they're an even better deal, and likely o beat many of the Black Friday TV deals we're going to see in the coming weeks.

Samsung Q70T TV deals

Samsung 55-inch Q70T 4K TV | $898 $797.99 at Amazon (save $100)

The "smallest" model on offer is still plenty big enough to appreciate beautiful 4K image quality. Taking $100 off the standard price makes this the most affordable price we've ever seen on this range of Samsung QLED TVs.

Samsung 65-inch Q70T 4K TV | $1,300 $1.097.99 at Amazon (save $202)

The sweet spot of size and price gets you a ton of screen real estate to appreciate the 4K, HDR picture with a 120Hz refresh rate. With $200 cut off the price tag, this is the best deal we've seen since summer.

Samsung 75-inch Q70T 4K TV | $2,200 $1,497.99 at Amazon (save $702)

If you want to fill your gaming space with as big of beautiful, high-res, vibrant, and smooth image as possible, accept no substitute. A massive $702 saving makes this the biggest discount we've ever seen on this range of Samsung QLEDs.

Those are very likely some of the best prices we'll see this year, but more are still to come. We're keeping our eyes peeled for even more discounts across a range of models and manufacturers with our big guide to Black Friday TV deals .