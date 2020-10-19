Save up to $430 in these XPS, Alienware, and Dell PC deals for an early Black Friday sneak peek

XPS, Alienware, and Dell PC sales are currently on offer via some (very) early Black Friday shenanigans; you can save up to $430 via select discounts right now in their Black Friday sneak peek. Considering their quality and the esteem the brand is held in, it's a good opportunity to get yourself a work machine or one of the best gaming PCs for less.

Although there are plenty of reductions on laptops and more, the Alienware and Dell PC deals are the highlight. There are five discounts currently available for these early Black Friday deals, ranging from more affordable machines to gaming monoliths crammed with horsepower. Because all of them offer a saving, you're getting a premium machine without the premium price tag.

Firstly, the new Alienware Aurora R11 with a 10th-gen i7 processor and a GTX 1660 SUPER GPU has dropped in cost by $100, bringing it down to $1,099. This will play most games at medium to high settings depending on their age, so being able to get it for just over $1K isn't bad going. It's a gorgeous device, too; older models like the Alienware Aurora R10 share the same design, and it's very handsome. As we mentioned in our Alienware Aurora R9 review, it's a "stylish foundation for the next generation of gaming."

You can also get an XPS Desktop - designed with content creation in mind - for discount as well. Namely, you can either pick up a model with a 10th-gen i7 CPU and an RTX 2060 SUPER for $1,249.99 (a reduction of $400) or a more powerful version with an RTX 2070 SUPER and K-Series i7 processor for $1,399.99 instead of $1,830. That's a saving of $430.

Want something a little cheaper? A Dell G5 gaming desktop with a more modest i5 processor and a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card can be snapped up for $749.99. That's a reduction of $150, and not a bad entry-point to PC gaming at large.

Finally, a more budget PC for general work is available as well. To begin with, you can get a cheaper XPS Desktop with an i5 processor and UHD Graphics 630 can be picked up for $649.99, saving you $200.

Remember, these models can be tinkered with if you want to upgrade the components at some point in the future.

We've listed each model's specs below.

Dell, XPS, and Alienware sale

Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition (GTX 1660 Ti) | $850 $649.99 at Dell

Although it won't be a huge amount of good for gaming, this XPS PC is a solid choice if you'd rather have something for home and work use. At $200 less than normal, it's a bargain.

Features: 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU, 1TB HDD, 16GB RAM

Dell G5 (GTX 1660 Ti) | $900 $749.99 at Dell

This is a great entry-level gaming PC for those who don't want to break the bank. Thanks to a 1660 Ti graphics card and an i5 processor, it should be able to handle modern games at mid to low settings just fine.

Features: 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 1TB HDD, 8GB RAM

Alienware Aurora R11 (GTX 1660 SUPER) | $1,200 $1,099.99 at Dell

The Aurora R11 is Alienware's new flagship desktop, and it's an awesome piece of kit either as an entry-level machine or one you intend to build on with better components.

Features: 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER GPU, 1TB HDD, 16GB HyperX FURY RAM

View Deal

Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition (RTX 2060 SUPER) | $1,650 $1,249.99 at Dell

This Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition is geared toward content creators of video, graphics design, or art, but it'll also do nicely for gaming. You can see the full specs below.

Features: 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER GPU, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD, 16GB RAM

Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition (RTX 2070 SUPER) | $1,830 $1,399.99 at Dell

This XPS deal is very similar to the one listed above, except for the fact that it features a more powerful 2070 SUPER graphics card and a K-Series i7 processor instead. Although it doesn't have the bonus hard drive, its SSD is bigger.

Features: 10th-gen Intel Core i7 K-Series CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER GPU, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM

