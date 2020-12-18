Save up to 50% on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and beyond in this Microsoft Xbox sale

To usher in the Christmas season, a big Microsoft sale is discounting some of the years biggest games by 30% or more. That includes Assassin's Creed Valhalla for $44.99 instead of $60, 50% off Marvel's Avengers, and a $20 discount on Immortals: Fenyx Rising. There are more than a few accessories on offer, too.

The games on offer might be digital titles, but there is an option near the Buy button to 'Buy as gift' so you can give someone the code to download to their own Xbox account, making it a great Christmas present that doesn't rely on the postal service being able to deliver it on time.

This Microsoft sale will end January 3 2021, so you don't have long to take advantage of the reductions. However, the games seem to be digital so at least you won't need to wait for delivery.

Because digital games don't often get price cuts, these discounts are pretty tempting. Especially when paired with an Xbox Game Pass subscription; you can currently get Destiny 2 expansions Forsaken, Shadowkeep, and Beyond Light for free with the service. And if you don't have Game Pass, being able to grab Destiny 2: Beyond Light for $29.99 is still a bargain.

There are also PC games available at a lower price as part of the Microsoft sale, not to mention some key accessories. Namely, you can pick up excellent HyperX headsets or a Western Digital hard drive for less in the accessory section.

We've included some highlights below.

Microsoft sale

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Xbox digital code) | $60 $44.99 at Microsoft

The latest Assassin's Creed takes us to Dark Age Britain with this Viking-themed saga. It's one of the franchise's better installments, and the deal also features optimization for next-gen systems (it's compatible with Xbox One and the Series X / S).

View Deal

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (Xbox digital code) | $60 $35.99 at Microsoft

Another Ubisoft adventure is out this year, and it explores the world of Greek mythology. It's gone down surprisingly well with positive reviews overall, so we'd definitely consider giving it a look. Again, this one is compatible with Xbox One but optimized for Series X / S.

View Deal

Marvel's Avengers (Xbox digital code) | $60 $29.99 at Microsoft

You're tasked with reassembling the Avengers in this live-service action game that allows players to take control of their favorite heroes. This is a digital code for the Xbox One, but you should get the Series X / S upgrade for free when it arrives next year.

View Deal

Watch Dogs: Legion (Xbox digital code) | $60 $29.99 at Microsoft

Rescue London from the oppressive police state it's become with the latest in the Watch Dogs series. This one allows you to recruit anyone to your cause, including a granny. Wonderful. Better still, this one's optimized for next-gen.

View Deal

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Xbox digital code) | $40 $29.99 at Microsoft

The Darkness is finally here. Take it on and unravel the secrets of a forgotten moon with the latest expansion for the first-person shooter MMO. Just remember, this is free with Game Pass - if you want the full Destiny experience for as little cash as possible, we'd recommend grabbing it there.

View Deal

Xbox games | Save up to 55% at Microsoft

There are a lot more games on offer in the Microsoft sale than the ones we've linked to above, and you can get up to 55% off some of them. These deals end as of January 3 2021.

View Deal

PC games | Save up to 75% at Microsoft

You can get a tremendous amount of money off PC games right now via the Microsoft sale, and that includes discounts of up to 75%. You can browse the full range via this link.

View Deal

Xbox accessories | See offers at Microsoft

If you'd like to jazz up your gaming experience, don't forget to check in with these accessory offers in the Microsoft sale. You can save on headsets, hard drives, and more.

View Deal

No matter what you go for (be it Xbox games, PC releases, or accessories), remember that the offers end January 3 2021.

For a better idea of how the accessories stack up against the best of the best, be sure to check out our guides on the top Xbox One external hard drives and the best Xbox One headset (to say nothing of the best Xbox Series X headset).

Want to buy a present for the gamer in your life? Don't miss the best gifts for gamers.