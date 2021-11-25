Save over £500 on this LG TV for your PS5 or Xbox Series X in the Black Friday TV deals

The Black Friday LG TV deals are underway, and the brand's flagship machine, the LG OLED C1, is now at its lowest price ever. If you're based in the UK, you can pick up the incredible 55" version of the television for £1,180 on Amazon, which is a saving of £519.99 from its RRP.

Not heard of the C1? Well, last year, LG had the CX, and the C1 happens to be the update, with better technology under the hood. The screen itself is 4 OLED, with 120 Hz, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and an in-built game optimizer. That's why this television is one of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming.

Not only is the 55" version of the screen available at a discount, but you can pick up the 48" one for £989.00 on Amazon, saving £110.00. Or go even bigger with the 65" version, which you can grab for £1699 from Argos. That bumper screen's normally £2,299, so you're saving £600 there. Boom! That's one incredible TV. Now you just need to pick up one of the best Black Friday PS5 deals to go with it.

We're rounding up all of these early Black Friday OLED TV deals just below, but you'll also find plenty more early Black Friday QLED TV deals on the shelves if you're after something a little cheaper as well.

Today's best early Black Friday OLED TV deals

LG C1 55-inch OLED TV | £1,699 LG C1 55-inch OLED TV | £1,699 £1,180 on Amazon

Save £519 - The LG OLED C-Series is simply one of the best ranges of television out there – ideal for any gaming setup, but used to its optimum potential with a PS5 of Xbox Series X. Best of all, the 55" and 65" versions are now their lowest price ever this Black Friday. 48-inch: £1,099 989.00 on Amazon

65-inch: £2,299 £1699 on Argos



More of today's best OLED TV deals

If the offers above don't suit, it's worth noting that many of the best OLED TVs are seeing significant discounts right now. You'll find all the latest early Black Friday OLED TV deals just below.

More of today's best early Black Friday deals

We're also rounding up all the latest Black Friday LG TV deals for more savings on 4K displays, as well as the best early Black Friday Samsung TV deals and Black Friday Sony TV deals as well.