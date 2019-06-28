Save over $60 on this LucidSound LS41 7.1 Surround Sound Wireless gaming headset

Even though Amazon Prime Day game deals are two weeks away, a few offers are sneaking through the cracks. For instance, Amazon’s reduced the price of the LucidSound LS41 7.1 Surround Sound Wireless Gaming Headset to $138.49. That’s a healthy saving of $61. We’ve heard very good things about these cans (which are compatible with PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile, and PC, by the way), so it isn’t a deal you’ll want to miss.

As well as being compatible with practically everything, the LS41’s 7.1 DTS Headphone:X surround sound is a big selling-point. This provides greater positional audio to give you an edge in multiplayer shooters, helping you pick out exactly where enemy fire is coming from. It leads to deeper immersion in single-player experiences, too. As an added bonus, the LS41 also provides “uncompressed, lag-free, and interference-free wireless audio for PS4, Xbox One, and PC using channel-hopping wireless protocol”, not to mention 20-hour battery life. When you throw in independant chat and audio controls, you get what may be one of the best PS4 headsets on the market right now. Just be aware that you’ll need a separate Xbox One audio adaptor if you have an older Xbox One controller.

Weirdly, Amazon’s also running an extra promotion alongside this offer - anyone spending over $19.99 on video game purchases gets a free ‘Black Fat Chocobo DLC’ for Final Fantasy 14.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.