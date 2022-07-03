Save over $200 with this early 4th of July gaming PC deal

This 4th of July gaming PC deal is perfect for those who are looking at getting started with PC gaming, whether they are new to gaming or transitioning from console. Right now, you can pick up the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop for just $579.99 at HP (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). This saving of over $200 allows those who may be on a budget to still pick up a great quality gaming PC that will run most popular titles during these 4th of July gaming PC sales.

The specifications of the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop include an 11th Gen processor, 8GB of ram and a GTX 1650 graphics card. For full details of what is contained in this PC, you can take a look further down the page. This would make a great gaming PC for those who are just getting started in the realm of gaming or even those who are looking for a decent priced upgrade from a much older machine. Basically, this 4th of July gaming PC deal has done you a solid.

Along with the PC, you also receive a HP black wired keyboard with volume control and wired optical mouse kit. Although they are not a dedicated gaming keyboard or gaming mouse, this addition makes this 4th of July gaming PC sale even more budget friendly.

You can find this 4th of July gaming PC deal below and some more of the best gaming deals down the page.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop | $799.99 $579.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Save $220 - This $220 saving makes this deal a must see for those who are considering buying a new rig but don't want to pay thousands of dollars. Included is also a keyboard and mouse, meaning all you need to get started is a monitor, allowing you to get your hands on a full set up for less than MRSP of this PC.

Specifications: Intel® Core™ i5 11400, NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 SUPER™, 8 GB DDR4-2933 SDRAM (2 x 4 GB), 256 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD



If you're on the hunt for a new monitor to go along with your new rig then be sure to check our our best gaming monitors. Alternatively, if you're looking for a machine that's more powerful, then take a look at our best gaming PCs.