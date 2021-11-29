Save more than $700 on the new Alienware x15 with this Cyber Monday RTX gaming laptop deal

With the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals being thrown our way by retailers, and seamlessly taking over from Black Friday, there's a multitude of new deals to consider - and boy do we have one right here.

If you've been looking for a quality RTX gaming laptop deal this Cyber Monday, and on one of the best in the business, then this Alienware x15 laptop with a saving of more than $700 is for you. This x15 gaming powerhouse with an RTX 3070 graphics card is down to $1,861.99 right now. And that's a hell of a deal, particularly with the combination of specs under the hood, and the brand and quality from where it comes.

Alienware's portable machines often cram in and make use of the very best components you'd expect to see in this year's Cyber Monday gaming PC deals, so getting this build in the new, slimline form factor of the x15 is a miracle of engineering - but also makes for one of the most attractive gaming laptops going in 2021.

As well as that headline RTX 3070 graphics card, there's an 11th-gen i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Sure you might ideally want a bit more storage but these core components will also combine to make use of the screen on the machine too: it's a 1080p, 1ms, 360Hz speedster of a panel. The hardware powering your games to that screen will mean you get some of the fastest, smoothest pictures going - this thing will absolutely dominate at that 1080p resolution.

Cyber Monday RTX gaming laptop deal

Alienware x15 gaming laptop | $2,580 Alienware x15 gaming laptop | $2,580 $1861.99 at Dell

Save $718 - This is an astonishing saving on one of Alienware's premiere laptops from 2021 - and a brand new model at that. The 11th-gen Intel i7 processor, a 512GB SSD, and glorious NVIDIA RTX 3070, plus 16GB of RAM makes for an exceptionally accomplished machine and will have you making the most out of the 360Hx refresh rate that the screen can offer. Nice.



Alienware makes some of our favourite candidates for best gaming laptops so this deal is well worth a look.