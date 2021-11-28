Save $58 on the Corsair K95 in this great Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deal

If you’re after a great Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deal, the Corsair K95 Platinum XT is on Amazon with a $58 discount - seeing its price drop from $199.99 to $141.99.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this fine piece of kit, which would suit any of the best gaming PCs you might have spied elsewhere - either via our list or among the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals. The Corsair K95 is easily one of the best Cyber Monday gaming keyboards out there, and likewise features on our best gaming keyboards roundup, and clinched our coveted Best Gaming Keyboard in our Hardware Awards of 2020.

Why? The Corsair 95 delivers dynamic and vibrant lighting effects with myriad customisation options. Even at full load, it runs super quietly, and with six dedicated fully-programmable macro keys, you’re sure to glean in-game advantages - something underlined by this keyboard’s Cherry MX speed RGB silver mechanical key switches.

