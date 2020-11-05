Save $50 on this LG 32-inch 1080p monitor that's ideal for work and play

There are some fantastic early Black Friday gaming monitor deals going on right now with some that are even included in our pick of the best gaming monitors, so if you're on the lookout to add to your gaming or PC setup, this is truly your moment to do so and avoid all the end of month sale fuss.

Right now, you can make a great saving on the 32-inch LG 32ML600M-B monitor with a 1080p display. With $50 shaved off from the standard retail price, this monitor is certainly worth a look.

LG 32ML600M-B 32-inch full HD LED monitor: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Whether you're looking to get some work done, or you want to tuck into some games on your PC or console, the LG monitor is a great pick that will suit your needs no matter the activity. With a 32-inch, Full HD (1920x1080) display, and HDR support, a 95% DCI-P3 color gamut rating, you'll be able to enjoy crisp, colorful pictures. Its refresh rate is limited to 75Hz though, so it won't be best placed for super fast shooters. The monitor is also wall-mountable, so you can switch up your set up and use it with your consoles, or make use of its stand to add an additional monitor or replacement screen to your setup.

When it comes to games, it's not hard to stumble into a location that doesn't exactly have the best lighting. From caves to buildings and changing times of day, the LG's black stabilizer feature is able to detect when you enter into a dark scene and keep visibility. So even if you do find yourself getting caught up in a hairy situation in a dark area, you'll still be able to spot your enemies or locate your goal. If you're in the market for a fuss-free, simple but reliable, versatile monitor that can be used for work or play, this is a fantastic, affordable option.

