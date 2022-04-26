Save $30 on this Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch bundle at Dell

Nintendo Switch deals rarely offer this much additional gear at a discounted rate, but right now you can pick up a special edition console, a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and a carry case for $344.99 at Dell. By current prices on all of those items individually, that's a saving of $30 over the $374.98 value.

We don't often see too many Nintendo Switch bundles on US shelves these days, aside from smaller discounts on memory cards at Amazon. That makes this Animal Crossing-themed offer all the more impressive, especially if you're after everything you need to get started from day one.

For reference, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game itself still regularly sells at its $59.99 MSRP, only ever dropping down to $51 outside of larger sales events. In fact, taking the $15 cost of the case into account, you're actually getting the lowest price we've seen on this particular title. Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals only dropped that cost down to $49.99 in November, $20 more than the $30 price point we're technically seeing today.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more Nintendo Switch deals further down the page as well.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition | Animal Crossing: New Horizons | carry case | $344.99 at Dell

Dell says you're saving $40 here, but it's more like $30 with the Animal Crossing game coming in at $59.99 and the carry case available for $15 by itself. Still, that's an excellent offer, considering we don't usually see Nintendo Switch bundles offering this much gear for a discounted rate.



