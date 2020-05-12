Save $200 on this gaming PC sale from Newegg and get Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and more for free

If you're in the market for a new rig, this gaming PC sale from Newegg is well worth your time. Besides being a very capable ROG machine with an i7 processor and RTX 2060 graphics card, it's had a weighty $200 price-cut to go with a free copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Total War: Three Kingdoms (plus DLC), and a month of EA's Origin Access service.

This gaming PC sale offers a machine from the Republic of Gamers (ROG) division at ASUS and it's crammed with hot tech. For starters, it includes a 9th Gen 8-core Intel Core i7-9700F CPU. There's also an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics card for your first taste of ray tracing, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD for much faster booting and memory retrieval. When combined with those free games (worth almost $152 by themselves at full MSRP), this is pretty excellent value for money. Speaking of which, you're saving $200 on the machine itself - it's dropped down to $1,299.

However, you'll need to move fast. This gaming PC sale ends on Monday May 18 2020, so you better not hang around if you're tempted - it's going to be here long.

Gaming PC sale

ASUS ROG Strix GL12 gaming PC + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order + Total War: Three Kingdoms (with DLC) + 1-month Origin Access | $1,299.99 at Newegg

This is a very capable and stylish machine from ROG, and its RTX 2060/9th Gen i7 processor combo will make short work of any games and work you throw at it. Its value only increases when you throw in those games. Just be quick, as the deal ends May 18 2020.View Deal

