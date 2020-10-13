Save $120 on Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones for Prime Day

With so many Amazon Prime Day deals happening right now, it's best not to overlook this killer deal on a pair of Beats Solo Pro noise-canceling headphones. And while the deal will only last so long, these wireless on-ear headphones boast an incredible 40-hour battery life with noise-canceling and Transparency mode turned off. We liked the Beats Solo Pro headphones so much that we included them in our round-up of the best headphones to buy in 2020.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - $299.95 $179.95 at Amazon

This pair of premium headphones with Active Noise-Cancelling tech is ideal for immersing yourself while playing games, and it's compatible with both iOS and Android bluetooth-enabled devices. That said, we still occasionally need to venture outside for a dose of vitamin D, and these headphones are perfect for listening to music and podcasts on walks or runs. With a separate Transparency mode, you can opt to have ambient noises filter through so that you're constantly aware of your surroundings despite having crystal clear, dynamic sounds pumped into your ears.

You'll also be making a statement with these stylish and colorful headphones, as this 40% off deal is only applicable to the light blue, dark blue, and red variants.

The Beats Solo Pro headphones are versatile and advanced, with all sorts of convenience features that make them the perfect companion for any occasion. For example, simply unfold the headphones and they power on automatically - close them up when you're done using them and they'll shut down. Then there's the 10-minute Fast Fuel charging feature that lets you quickly regain 3 hours of playback when the battery's low. They're also water-resistant, so getting caught outside in a light sprinkle isn't a big deal.

For gaming, you can use them wirelessly thanks to the Class 1 Bluetooth chip, but if you want to ensure you never lose sound, you can also get any old lightning to 3.5mm audio cable for a wired connection.

