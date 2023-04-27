Save $110 on Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber

If you were tempted by the Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber but got put off by the price, now's your chance as it's currently dropped in cost by over $100.

Available for $179.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab) instead of nearly $290, the high-end collectible has fallen to the lowest price we've seen - at least, by our reckoning. Judging by price-comparison software such as CamelCamelCamel, it's never been cheaper than $225 on the likes of Amazon. As such, this is a pretty great offer.

Particularly because the saber itself is so feature-packed; much like the new Yoda lightsaber that was just announced, it offers new effects like dual, blaster deflection, and 'wall-cutting' that puts most high-end Star Wars gifts to shame.

(opens in new tab) Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber | $289.99 $179.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - We've never seen this 2022 replica fall much below $225, so its tumbling to $179.99 at Zavvi is an absolute steal. However, you might want to get a shift on; it's unclear how long this offer will last.

Should you buy the Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber?

If you can afford this high-end collectible, you won't be disappointed by it. As we said in our Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber review, it's arguably "The best lightsaber Hasbro has ever made." That's due to the wealth of easy-to-activate special effects on offer here (progressive ignition, battle clash, duel, blaster deflection, and battle sequence) which are generally fancier and easier to use than rival replicas.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

In addition, that screen-accurate hilt is just gorgeous. Made of sturdy metal rather than plastic, it feels as if it's been stolen from the set and looks very good on a shelf thanks to the display stand included in the box.

For more from a galaxy far, far away, check out these Lego Star Wars sets, the best Star Wars board games, and our Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber review.