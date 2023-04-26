Wield Yoda's weapon yourself with the "most realistic" Star Wars lightsaber yet

You'll be able to get Master Yoda's Star Wars lightsaber for yourself before long, as a Black Series Force FX Elite replica was just revealed.

Announced via the final Mando Mania (where new products from the Mando-verse are unveiled every Tuesday) and described as the "most realistic" yet, this new Star Wars lightsaber recreates the Jedi Master's weapon with an effects-heavy blade to go with a display hilt. If predecessors like the Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber are anything to go by, it should put other high-end Star Wars gifts to shame thanks to progressive ignition, blaster deflection, duel, and wall-cutting effects.

Wondering what it has to do with the Mandalorian and Mando Mania? Well, this is probably based on the version shown to Grogu by Luke Skywalker in The Book of Boba Fett. That's our best guess, anyway.

You can check it out for yourself below.

Black Series Yoda Force FX Elite Lightsaber

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $278.99 / £278.99 Release date Spring 2024 Includes Replica hilt, LED blade, metal display stand, kyber crystal Effects Progressive ignition, battle clash, duel, battle sequence Uses x3 AA batteries

This addition to the range brings all the new bells and whistles that have been unveiled recently, including the 'dual' effect first introduced in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber. That's because it packs an advanced blade capable of gradual and targeted lighting, allowing it to offer gradual ignition as per the movies, 'blaster deflection' as if you're batting away laser bolts, and 'wall-cutting' where the sword tip glows red and white to simulate carving through doors or floors.

As usual, the blade is removable to leave a screen-accurate (and metal) display hilt that can be shown off on a themed stand. Also featured is a Kyber crystal hidden within, as per last year's Darth Vader model.

For more from a galaxy far, far away, check out these Lego Star Wars sets and Star Wars board games.