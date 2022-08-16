Save $100 when you reserve the brand new Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor today

You can now pre-order the Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming monitor - and to make that fact even sweeter, you can score a $100 discount (opens in new tab) just by completing a pre-order today.

The Odyssey Ark, as a new flagship, ground-breaking gaming monitor, does demand a high price tag with an MSRP of $3,499.99. While that might make the $100 offer here feel like small potatoes, the bigger fact is that you can actually pre-order this game-changing monitor now and that it's basically in the same price bracket as the other premium mini-LED 4K gaming monitor, the ASUS PG32UQX.

However, the Samsung Odyssey Ark is different. Very different. The headline is that, as far as we know, this is the first 4K curved gaming monitor. This would be news enough, and desirable enough, in its own right but Samsung has sprinkled some awesome gaming pedigree in the Ark; elements that make the wider Odyssey range stand out. There's a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, the Samsung Gaming hub, a 95% DCI color gamut, 600-nit brightness, and some good-looking HDR chops too. And then there's the simple fact that this thing is huge - 55-inches in fact, and that easily takes it into gaming TV size range.

So, while it might be quite expensive, all this may just be enough to convince you that paying a little more to get Samsung's display pedigree, and those exquisite gaming specs, and the immersion-enhancing curve, is going to be worth it. If that's you, then you can hop to Samsung right now using the details below.

Reserve Samsung Odyssey Ark and save $100

As far as we know this is a world-first, one-of-a-kind gaming monitor that'll shake up the whole market as well as the internet's best 4K gaming monitor collections.

