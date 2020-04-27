Save big on a gaming PC deal at Newegg right now - but hurry, these deals end today

There's nothing like a gaming PC sale or cheap gaming laptop deal to kick off the week and Newegg is offering just that right now. As part of their daily, and live for only a day, Shell Shocker deals, you can bag a cheap gaming laptop from ASUS and an MSI gaming PC for discounted prices. The ASUS laptop is a portable lean gaming machine that offers a great, capable gaming laptop for well under $1000, whereas the MSI gaming desktop is at the more premium end of the scale but has a sweet selection of components that'll crunch through any game, task or combination of those and work that you throw at it.

Newegg often has gaming desktop deals and gaming laptop discounts, but the daily Shell Shockers can surprise and offer some great value every now and then. There's some components and parts for sale too, but for now we've picked out two machines that stand out.

The ASUS Tuf gaming laptop is on offer at just $799.99. This is a discount of just $50 but even that takes this into very good value indeed territory. Within it's 15.6"-screen chassis is a GTX 1650 graphics card, an i7-9750H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This will prove a great little machine with an underrated set of components. It proves that you can get a great cheap gaming laptop deal under $1000.

The MSI Trident PC is exquisite in every sense: design, component configuration and value for money. With a $130 discount taking its price down to $1,469, it has an RTX 2070 Super graphics card, an i7 9700F processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Excellence all round. That'll munch through anything, plus it has the proven MSI gaming pedigree behind it - and it looks pretty cool, for what it's worth!

The main thing to remember for both of these deals is that they end today (PT), so you better act now if you want to take advantage.

Gaming PC sale at Newegg

ASUS TUF TUF505GT-AH73 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i7-9750H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $799.99 at Newegg

This is good value, and it definitely sits high on the best cheap laptops you can get nowadays. Sure the 1650 card isn't a world-beater but it'll handle everything you throw at it (albeit on medium settings), and it's supported by a good processor and a solid SSD to get you going too. Remember, you can take advantage of its $50 saving for today only.View Deal

MSI Trident A Plus gaming PC | i7 9700F CPU | RTX 2070 Super GPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB SDD | $1,469 at Newegg

This is actually pretty good value at its usual price, but the saving of $130 on this great PC brings it into excellent value territory; it's extremely rare to see a machine with these components all together for less than $1500. And remember, the deal is valid only for today.View Deal

These span the spectrum but all will be worth it for work and play. Plus, they are from trusted manufacturers and will come with a minimum one year warranty.

If you want to see your other options for PCs, check out our take on the best gaming PCs going. If you prefer to go portable, head on over to the best gaming laptops here.