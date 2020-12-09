Save a massive $730 with this cheap Alienware laptop deal at Dell and get one of the best for less

Even though the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are behind us, this wintertime is still proving a great opportunity for gaming tech offers and cheap gaming laptop deals. And this one today can bag you one of the best gaming laptops in the world for less. It's a seriously quality offering; the Alienware m15 R3 laptop, complete with an RTX 2070 Super graphics card and i7-10875H processor, has had a massive $730 slashed off its list price.

The Alienware machines of the past couple of years have been exquisite in every way, and this one is absolutely no different. This 15.6-inch laptop has a sleek and slim design, brilliant build quality, and some beastly specs under the hood: a new Intel i7-10875H processor, 32GB of RAM (32!), a 512GB SSD, and that monstrous RTX 2070 Super graphics card.

The laptop 'only' has a standard HD (1080p) display, but it's one that can offer a 300Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB color gamut, meaning you can enjoy some incredibly smooth, vibrant, and punchy gaming with the hardware powering it.

If your priority is power and performance, then this laptop is a terrific choice for you, offering a great gaming experience that would certainly rival some of the best gaming PCs.

While it might not be the bargain basement price that the words 'cheap Alienware laptops' conjure up, it is genuinely the best way to reach such a position, based on performance and power to bucks. The ratio is strongly in your favor with this one.

Alienware gaming laptop deals

