An adaptation of a beloved manga from the creator of Dragon Ball is coming this month and it looks like anime’s answer to Dune

A new teaser has dropped for the upcoming manga adaptation Sand Land, and it looks like anime’s answer to Dune. The show comes from the creator of Dragon Ball, and will be arriving on Disney Plus and Hulu very soon.

Based on the Japanese manga series written by Akira Toriyama, Sand Land is set in a desert-like world that has been left without water after years of war. Left with little choice, Sheriff Rao approaches the demons of the land to ask for their help in finding a new water supply.

As you can see in the trailer above, demon prince Beelzebub agrees, as they set out on a quest to find supplies. And if that didn’t sound enough like legendary sci-fi Dune, then the clip will likely give you those vibes with sand monsters and epic battles.

スターオリジナルシリーズ『SAND LAND: THE SERIES』#ディズニープラス スターで3月20日（水）16時(JST)より独占配信スタート！「悪魔の王子編」と「天使の勇者編」の2章で展開します！▼詳細はコチラ！https://t.co/rSUR8oFlh2#SANDLAND#サンドランド pic.twitter.com/NVzjJY3e2cMarch 4, 2024 See more

Toriyama’s manga actually began 20 years ago, but this is its first animated series adaptation. Previously, it’s been made into an anime film from the same studio behind this version, as well as an action RPG, which is out later in 2024. The author’s most famous work is Dragon Ball, which has been hugely influential in the world of manga and its various adaptations.

Sand Land will be available on Disney Plus and Hulu in the US and UK on March 20. Seven episodes are arriving at once before it starts following a weekly release with six more episodes landing on Wednesdays.

