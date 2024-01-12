Action-RPG Sand Land looks like the Mad Max revival we never got, and it's out in April

Action-RPG Sand Land, from manga legend Akira Toriyama, releases in just a few months from now on April 26.

Sand Land will be a day one launch for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, as well as the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One systems. It might be an action-RPG, but apparently Bandai Namco's new game has a lot of vehicle-based combat, and not just in land dominated by sand, if the clip below is anything to go by.

From the creator of Dragon Ball, Sand Land rolls onto PS5 & PS4 April 26.

That's the 'Hovercar' you can see in the brief clip, according to the PlayStation Blog. This sort of seems like the base vehicle in Sand Land - it can cover gaps in the land with pretty decent speed, and can drive through tough terrain, but it also has miniguns for rapid suppressing fire.

The heavier version of this is the 'Hover Tank,' complete with its big cannon. The blog post claims vehicles can be customized with "hundreds" of parts, including primary and secondary weapons, engines, and even suspension parts. You can uncover new vehicle parts from dungeons and treasure chests as well.

Honestly, this is all sounding a bit Mad Max, what with the vehicle customization in the post-apocalyptic world. Avalanche's Mad Max game never really got the love it deserved all the way back in 2015, so maybe Bandai Namco's new action-RPG can deliver to the people what they wanted nearly a decade ago. After this info, I'm feeling pretty jazzed about Sand Land.

