Samsung’s monstrous Odyssey Ark monitor is at its lowest price ever, and I wish I had room for it

Run, don’t walk, as Samsung's 55-inch Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is down to its cheapest ever price ahead of Black Friday. It’s without a doubt one of the most preposterous panels out there given its sheer size, immersive curve, and 4K specs, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t jealous of anyone who picks one up. Naturally, this one is for those of you out there with a powerhouse gaming PC setup, so read on if you want to plonk a souped-up display on your desk.

You’ll find the goliath Samsung Odyssey Ark reduced down from $2,699.99 to $1,799 at Best Buy thanks to an early Black Friday gaming monitor deal. The current 33% discount brings it down to a new record low price, and it kicks last year’s $1,999 offer to the curb. Yes, we know, it’s still a lot to pay for a desktop screen, but it’s without a doubt one of the best gaming monitors you can buy, not to mention it boasts a 4K 165Hz panel that’ll envelope your field of view with immersive visuals.

It’s worth noting that Amazon has price matched this Samsung Odyssey Ark deal, so if you’d prefer to Prime things up with free delivery, you’ll be able to do just that. We’ve also been keeping tabs on this monstrous monitor’s price tag all year, and we’re pretty surprised to see it break away from its usual $2,000 price tag just weeks before Black Friday, as it would have made for a great showstopper discount during the event itself. In any case, I’m glad it’s now even cheaper, and if you’re going to pay an exuberant amount for a display, it might as well be this one.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch | $2,699.99 $1,799 at Best Buy

Save $900 - Currently down to its lowest ever price, the massive Samsung Odyssey Ark is now available for under $1.800. The new discount makes a nice change from the regular $1,999 we've been getting since 2022, and its pretty great value for a screen of this size and calibre. Buy it if: ✅ You want one of the biggest monitors

✅ You're looking for something ultra immersive

✅ You play racing games using a wheel and pedals Don't buy it if: ❌ You only need a conventional monitor

❌ You want a screen that'll fit on a normal desk Price check: Amazon $1.799 | Walmart $1.799

Should you buy a Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor ahead of Black Friday?

It’s always worth taking a step back when it comes to premium panels like the Samsung Odyssey Ark. After all, it costs more than some entire monitor and gaming PC setups combined, and there’s always a chance it’ll be available for less in the future. That said, I honestly can’t see the Odyssey Ark getting another price cut this year, and I reckon you’ll have to wait till 2024 before getting a better discount opportunity than this. I'm basing that on the fact it took till 2023 to climb down from $3,499.99 to $2,699.99 in the first place, and the next time it gets a cut might be when its potentially retiring.

Of course, it’s also worth questioning whether the Samsung Odyssey Ark is a good fit for your setup. We’re talking about a 4K 165Hz powerhouse that’ll realistically need one of the best graphics cards connected to really strut its stuff. You won’t necessarily have to rush out and get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 to make full use, but most mid-range and entry level machines aren’t going to provide the oomph this screen is looking for.

(Image credit: Samsung)

I’d personally recommend this screen to anyone who’s looking to put together a super immersive simulation experience. The sheer size of the screen means solely as an ordinary monitor is a little silly, and there’s a good reason it has what Samsung describes as a ‘cockpit mode’. Plus, the screen’s curve means you have to be sat directly in front of it to fully benefit from its design, as it’s pretty much begging to be paired with the best racing wheel or something else that feeds into the whole simulator vibe.

If it’s simply a larger screen you’re after, you’ll want to check out our Black Friday TV deals hub for something more appropriate. Otherwise, provided you’ve got the space and funds, you should jump on this deal right now so I can live vicariously through you. Personally, I’d love to get a hold of one of these and hook up one of those Xbox Steel Battalion controllers, but I’m sure you’ll have far more contemporary plans for it.

