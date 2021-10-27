Ryan Gosling re-teaming with Place Beyond the Pines director for Wolfman movie

Ryan Gosling and director Derek Cianfrance are re-teaming for Universal's upcoming Wolfman movie, Deadline reports.

The pair previously worked together on the movies The Place Beyond the Pines and Blue Valentine . Cianfrance also wrote and directed the HBO series I Know This Much is True, which starred Mark Ruffalo as identical twins, and he was nominated for an Oscar for his work writing the Riz Ahmed-led movie Sound of Metal .

Cianfrance is also writing the Wolfman script, while Gosling and Jason Blum are on board as producers. The director replaces Leigh Whannell, who helmed 2020's The Invisible Man – he was originally attached to direct, but left the project earlier in 2021 due to scheduling issues.

"Horror movies were my first love – my entry into what cinema was capable of narratively, psychologically and aesthetically," Cianfrance said in a statement. "Coupled with the opportunity to collaborate with Ryan again, this is truly a dream come true. I’m thrilled and inspired to work with the good folks at Blumhouse and Universal to bring this monster back to life in our collective unconscious."

The Wolfman was last seen on the big screen in 2010, with Benicio del Toro playing the actor-turned-werewolf, in a remake of the 1941 movie of the same name. That movie was set in the 19th Century, but, according to Deadline, Gosling's version will be a modern take on the story. Nothing else is known about the plot so far, though.