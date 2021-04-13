Russian Doll season 2 adds "insanely gifted" Sharlto Copley to cast of Netflix series

New actors, what a concept. Netflix has filled out the cast of its hit miniseries – Russian Doll season 2 is set to feature District 9’s Sharlto Copley.

Deadline reports that Copley, who also played Chappie in Chappie, is set to appear in the next season. It’s not yet known who he’s playing – or even the premise of Russian Doll’s new chapter. If the first season is anything to go by, expect a darkly comic, wickedly funny, and high concept rollercoaster.

Lead Natasha Lyonne has welcomed Copley with open arms. In a post on Twitter, the Nadia actor said: "Welcome to the insanely gifted man of a thousand faces [Sharlto Copley]. Such a giant fan for so long & all the more so now."

Copley joins new cast members Carolyn Michelle Smith (Luke Cage, House of Cards) and Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) as part of Russian Doll season 2.

Netflix is quietly building a considerable lineup for its future stories and adaptations. Alongside Russian Doll season 2, Benedict Cumberbatch is set to lead a limited series remake of The 39 Steps – an adaptation of the novel popularized by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 classic.

Elsewhere, the streamer has shelled out $450 for two Knives Out sequels from Rian Johnson with star Daniel Craig returning as Benoit Blanc. Couple that with Netflix’s hefty helping of 27 movies featuring A-listers such as Gal Gadot and Leonardo DiCaprio, and there’s plenty to look forward to – just as long as time doesn’t repeat itself.

